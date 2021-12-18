Prysmian wins $900 mln of U.S. wind farm contracts

ROME, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Prysmian (PRY.MI) has won two contracts worth a total of almost $900 million for work on two U.S. offshore wind farm projects, the Italian cable manufacturer said.

Both projects, which are subject to the finalisation of Prysmian's plans to build new production capacity in the United States, were awarded by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Under the $580 million Commonwealth Wind project, Prysmian will install submarine power cable links connecting the Commonwealth wind farm to the electricity grid in Massachusetts, delivering 1,200 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind farm capacity.

The cables are planned to be produced in a new plant to be built by Prysmian in Massachusetts, as well as in its existing plants in Arco Felice, Italy and Pikkala, Finland. Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for 2027.

The other project, worth $300 million, will see Prysmian supply cabling to connect the 804 MW Park City offshore wind farm to the electricity grid in the state of Connecticut.

The cables will be produced in Arco Felice and Pikkala, with delivery and commissioning scheduled for 2026.

