In rare move, U.S. accepts WTO ruling on Spanish olives

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States has accepted a ruling by the World Trade Organization rather than blocking it via an appeal and risking retaliatory measures from the European Union in a case concerning Spanish olives.

A WTO panel gave a mixed ruling last month on the validity of U.S. tariffs on Spanish olives, imposed in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The United States has typically appealed against WTO panel rulings, although it has also crippled the WTO's Appellate Body by halting all appointments, meaning any such appeals go into a legal void.

If it had blocked the finding, the European Union might have imposed retaliatory measures.

"While we are disappointed with certain aspects of the Panel's findings, the United States decided to permit the adoption of the report and we will continue working with the European Union to resolve this dispute," the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.

The WTO's dispute settlement body adopted the panel report on Monday, meaning no appeal can now be filed.

The panel said Washington had correctly determined the olives were being dumped on the U.S. market, but not that they benefited from subsidies and recommended the United States bring its measures into conformity with global trade rules.

The tariffs total 30.64% to 44.47%. If the anti-subsidies duties alone were removed, anti-dumping rates ranging from 16.88% to 25.5% could still apply.

The European Commission says the export of ripe olives to the United States from Spain fell by almost 60% from an annual 26 million euros before tariffs were imposed.

