Reason to be 'cautiously optimistic' on renewal of Ukraine grain deal -U.N. source

A Panama-flagged bulk carrier Ikaria Angel leaves the sea port in Chornomorsk with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev/File Photo

Nov 16 (Reuters) - A United Nations source on Wednesday said they have reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" on the renewal of the Black Sea grains initiative, which is set to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections.

The U.N.-backed agreement in late July allowed grain shipments to resume from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, leading to some 10 million tonnes in shipments and helping curb international prices.

Optimism has grown that Russia will approve the deal's continuation after protracted talks over Moscow's grievances about impediments to its grain and fertiliser exports.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks