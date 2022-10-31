Responsible Minerals Initiative cuts traceability scheme ITSCI from approved list















JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) removed ITSCI from its list of approved traceability schemes on Monday, meaning smelters sourcing minerals through ITSCI will have to do additional due diligence to meet RMI auditing requirements.

ITSCI, which is run by the International Tin Association, is a private sector scheme monitoring tin, tantalum, and tungsten mines in Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda for human rights abuses such as child labour, and involvement in conflict financing.

In an update posted on its website, RMI said it had based its approval of ITSCI on a 2018 OECD assessment of the scheme with a validity period of three years, which was extended but has now expired "without ITSCI's affirmative response to the RMI's invitations to reapply".

ITSCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ITSCI told members a year ago, in a memo seen by Reuters, that the scheme had "reservations" around sharing information with RMI and protecting confidentiality.

RMI said the change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, with a six-month grace period for smelters after which they will have to show RMI auditors direct evidence of traceability, mine site assessments, supply chain risk assessments, and KYC (know your customer) procedures, or be labelled non-conformant.

Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Evans











