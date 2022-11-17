Rio to proceed with Turquoise bid after talks with key minority shareholders end















Nov 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) said on Friday it has ended its talks with dissenting minority shareholders of takeover target Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) over its acquisition of 49% stake in the Canadian miner for $3.3 billion.

Rio terminated its negotiations with Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital, which own a stake of 15.2% and 2.2%, respectively, in Turquoise Hill, after they were unsuccessful, the miner said.

"There is no assurance that any of the named securityholders (Pentwater and SailingStone) will continue to withhold their vote or whether any of them will vote for or against the arrangement," Rio said.

Rio Tinto Copper Chief Executive Bold Baatar said, "We have acknowledged feedback received from minority shareholders and returned to the proposal originally unanimously recommended by the Turquoise Hill Special Committee."

Pentwater and SailingStone, opposed to Rio's C$43 per share cash offer for Turquoise's 49% stake, exercised their dissent rights earlier this month.

The world's top iron ore producer said it will proceed with the acquisition of the 49% stake in Turquoise, and will work with Turquoise's special committee for a new shareholder meeting date for the proposed offer to be voted on by minority owners.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.