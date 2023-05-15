Rising demand from automakers pushing platinum into deficit, JM says















LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Automakers will use more platinum and less palladium this year, pushing platinum into deficit for the first time since 2020 and bringing the previously undersupplied palladium market back towards balance, Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) said on Monday.

Both metals are used alongside rhodium to clean engine exhaust fumes, though platinum is also used in other industry and jewellery.

At around $1,050 an ounce, platinum is cheaper than palladium at around $1,500 an ounce and rhodium at some $7,500 an ounce, and automakers are using more platinum and less palladium and rhodium to cut costs.

Meanwhile, production of platinum-intensive heavy-duty vehicles is rising and electric vehicles are taking market share from combustion-driven light vehicles that use a lot of palladium and rhodium.

Johnson Matthey, an autocatalyst maker, said in a report it expected auto sector consumption of platinum to rise by 11% and for investors to stockpile metal, pushing total demand up 19% to 7.46 million ounces.

Supply should grow by 5% but the market will still be undersupplied by 128,000 ounces, Johnson Matthey said, a major shift from last year's surplus of 740,000 ounces.

For palladium, JM said use by automakers would fall by 2%, reducing overall demand to 9.83 million ounces and cutting the market deficit to 43,000 ounces from 531,000 ounces last year.

For rhodium, auto consumption will also fall slightly, but higher demand from the glass industry will boost overall demand to 1.055 million ounces, the report said.

That will leave the rhodium market oversupplied by 14,000 ounces, down from 35,000 ounces in 2022 and the third consecutive surplus.

Also on Monday, consultants Metals Focus forecast deficits of 953,000 ounces for platinum, 707,000 ounces for palladium and 34,000 ounces for rhodium this year, while the World Platinum Investment Council predicted a 983,000-ounce platinum deficit.

