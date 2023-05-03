Romanian lawmakers introduce new tax on refined crude oil

The logo of Romanian integrated oil company OMV Petrom is pictured outside its headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, March 28, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, May 3 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX), majority-controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) will pay an additional tax on the crude oil it refines, Romanian lawmakers decided on Wednesday.

Lawmakers approved changes to a bill which enforced a solidarity tax for energy companies agreed by the European Commission. Initially, the bill set a larger tax which would have applied retroactively to OMV Petrom, a move the company has said stoked regulatory instability and threatened new investment.

The new bill, which still needs to be signed into law by the president, introduces a tax of 350 lei ($78.55) per tone of refined crude, which adds up to an estimated 300 million euros in additional tax.

Petrom declined to comment on Wednesday.

The company is expected to make a final investment decision by mid-2023 on a large offshore Black Sea gas project. The project has been delayed by previous taxes and regulations introduced.

($1 = 4.4558 lei)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

