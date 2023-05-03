Romanian lawmakers introduce new tax on refined crude oil















BUCHAREST, May 3 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX), majority-controlled by Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) will pay an additional tax on the crude oil it refines, Romanian lawmakers decided on Wednesday.

Lawmakers approved changes to a bill which enforced a solidarity tax for energy companies agreed by the European Commission. Initially, the bill set a larger tax which would have applied retroactively to OMV Petrom, a move the company has said stoked regulatory instability and threatened new investment.

The new bill, which still needs to be signed into law by the president, introduces a tax of 350 lei ($78.55) per tone of refined crude, which adds up to an estimated 300 million euros in additional tax.

Petrom declined to comment on Wednesday.

The company is expected to make a final investment decision by mid-2023 on a large offshore Black Sea gas project. The project has been delayed by previous taxes and regulations introduced.

($1 = 4.4558 lei)

