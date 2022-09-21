Romania's Romgaz to extract gas from Caragele field in 2024 -minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUCHAREST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz (SNG.BX) will begin extracting gas from its onshore deep Caragele field in 2024, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday.

Romgaz announced its biggest find in three decades at Caragele in 2017, saying it had an estimated accumulation of gas of roughly 25-27 billion cubic metres, which could ensure the country's entire consumption for up to three years.

