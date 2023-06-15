Russia does not object to OPEC+ adjusting oil baseline - RIA

June 15 (Reuters) - Russia does not object to OPEC+ revising its oil production baseline, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Thursday, according to the RIA news agency.

OPEC+ on Tuesday said it granted Russia a slightly higher oil production baseline after the country agreed to work with several think-tanks and agencies to review its output figures.

A higher baseline means Russia can produce more under the latest quotas than previously agreed.

