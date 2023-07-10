Russia, Gulf top diplomats say OPEC+ efforts stabilize global oil market

CAIRO/ MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Top diplomats from Russia and the Gulf Arab states praised "the successful" efforts of the countries of the OPEC+ group saying they contributed to stability of the global oil market, a joint statement said on Monday.

The two sides also agreed to work on developing energy resources' supply chains, according to the statement issued by the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

Foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab states and Russia met in Moscow for the Sixth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC and Russia.

The ministers stressed the importance of continuing OPEC+ efforts, "and the need for all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement, in a way that serves the interests of producers, consumers, and supports the growth of the global economy.”

They also emphasized the importance of unhindered access to global markets for food and fertilizers.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio

