Russia is ready to guarantee safety of vessels carrying grain from Ukraine - Interfax

Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that vessels carrying grain can leave Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea via "humanitarian corridors" and Russia is ready to guarantee their safety, Interfax news agency said.

The defence ministry also said Russia would not use the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for the purposes of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax added.

