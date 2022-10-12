Russia negotiating with countries seeking oil below Brent price -U.S. official

A view shows a flare stack at Rosneft's oil stabilisation facility outside the town of Neftegorsk in the Samara Region, Russia September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk















NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is already starting to see success with discussions of a Russian oil price cap, as Washington has heard countries are negotiating deals with Russia to buy oil far below the benchmark Brent crude price, a top U.S. Treasury official said Wednesday.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo added that Russia is trying to lock in those contracts ahead of a Dec. 5 European Union ban on seaborne shipments of Russian oil.

A price cap on Russian seaborne oil deliveries is being developed by the United States and other G7 countries to cut Russia's oil revenues, while encouraging Moscow to continue to produce oil.

Adeyemo spoke at the Columbia Global Energy Summit in New York.

Governments and companies restricted purchases of Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine in on Feb. 24. The price cap on Russian oil was agreed in principle last month by the Group of Seven rich countries.

The United States will look at historical data for what Russia has earned in the past for their oil to set the price cap, Adeyemo said. He added that the cap will be above the price of production for Russia to encourage it to continue supplying oil to the global market.

Brent crude futures traded above $95 per barrel on Wednesday.

Oil prices tracked higher recently, ahead of a meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC allies last week. During that meeting, the group agreed to steep oil production cuts that will curb supply in an already tight market.

OPEC+'s plan to cut output was disappointing, Adeyemo said, and it would be negative for producers including OPEC if the move drives inflation higher, hurting the global economy and, therefore, oil demand.

Adeyemo also addressed the Iran nuclear agreement, saying that if Iran goes back to it, the United States would be willing to do the same.

"We are in a place where they've not made that decision yet," he said.

