Russia raises calculation price for grain export duty















MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russia will raise its base price for calculating wheat, barley and maize export taxes, according to a decree published on an official government website on Saturday.

The move should result in the duty itself decreasing. The decree comes into force on June 1.

The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 17,000 roubles ($218.73) per tonne, the document showed. It was previously at 15,000 roubles a tonne.

The base price for calculating barley and maize export taxes will also rise by 2,000 roubles to 15,875 roubles per tonne.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.