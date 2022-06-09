1 minute read
Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain exports
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that no agreement had been reached with Turkey on exporting Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that work was continuing.
Turkey has been pushing for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a plan to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports, although prospects for a deal look dim, with each side blaming the other for disrupting global food supplies. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.