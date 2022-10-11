Russian aluminium producer Rusal reshuffles sales team

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine















MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal has reshuffled its sales team, the giant aluminium producer said on Tuesday, signalling the intensifying fight to keep its sales book solid despite the effect of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, has not been hit directly by the sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

However, some consumers said last month they would not buy Rusal's aluminium for 2023, and the London Metal Exchange launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium from being traded in its system.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rusal appointed Roman Andryushin, who has worked at Rusal for more than 20 years, as its sales and marketing director, the company said in a statement.

"Despite suggestions to the contrary, our relationships with clients have remained professional and largely supportive of our ongoing supplies," Andryushin, who was previously in charge of Rusal's sales in Russia and China, said in the statement.

Steve Hodgson, who previously held the sales director post, will remain with Zug-based Rusal Marketing GmbH to support sales to international consumers.

Andryushin "has vast experience in sales development and diversification in difficult market conditions," Evgenii Nikitin, Rusal chief executive, said in the statement.

The appointment comes in the crucial time of the season - consumers and producers gather in the autumn to agree deals to buy and sell aluminium for next year.

"The continued availability of our metal has a crucial stabilising effect on the market ... It is clear that we will be facing new challenges, but together with our professional team, we can face any headwinds," Andryushin added.

Elias Sarkis will be in charge of Rusal's export sales and Bob Katsiouleris - in charge of market development and quality, Rusal added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.