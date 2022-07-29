1 minute read
Russian embassy says has no information on ship docked in Lebanon or its cargo
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIRUT, July 29 (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in Lebanon has no information about a Syrian ship docked in Lebanon or its cargo, it said on Friday, after the Ukrainian embassy said the ship was carrying flour stolen by Russia.
"The Embassy of the Russian Federation to the Lebanese republic has no information regarding the Syrian vessel or a cargo brought to Lebanon by a private company," the embassy said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Timour Azhari; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.