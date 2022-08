Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month.

Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.