Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline steady, prices rise

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline were broadly steady on Wednesday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed, amid gas prices rising on the previous day.

European and British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday as colder weather increased demand and the market remained nervous about winter supplies from Russia.

Flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of 11,476,827 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Wednesday morning, broadly steady for the past 48 hours, but down from more than 12,000,000 at the weekend and Monday morning.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Wednesday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 1.0 million MegaWatthours, or 92.1 million cubic metres, similar to previous days.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Hovet; Editing by Rashmi Aich

