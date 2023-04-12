Russian minister says Urals to Brent oil price spread narrowing -Ifx















MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - The price spread between Urals crude oil and the Brent crude benchmark has been narrowing gradually, Russia's Interfax news agency reported Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying on Wednesday.

The agency also quoted Kolychev as saying that it could be necessary to lower the fixed level of the Urals discount to Brent. The discount is used in calculations for oil taxes including mineral extraction tax and excise duties.

In February Russia adopted a law fixing the Urals discount to the Brent benchmark as the government sought to address a widening budget deficit in the face of Western sanctions.

The law set the maximum discount for tax calculations at $34 a barrel in April, falling to $31 in May, $28 in June and $25 in July.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman











