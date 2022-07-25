Russian strike on Odesa port casts doubt on grain deal -White House

A grain terminal is seen after a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

July 25 (Reuters) - Russia's attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa casts doubt on a grain deal, the White House said Monday, adding that the United States would continue to explore options with the international community to increase Ukraine exports through overland routes.

The announcement comes after the Kremlin said it did not expect the Saturday missile strike targeting military infrastructure in Ukraine would affect a plan to restart exports from the country.

"We are going to be watching this closely to see if Russia meets their commitments under this arrangement since this attack casts serious doubt on Russia’s credibility," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford Editing by Marguerita Choy

