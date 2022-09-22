Russia's finance ministry expects Gazprom to pay interim dividend

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Gazprom is displayed on a screen during the Saint Petersburg international gas forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday that he assumes the country's largest gas producer, Gazprom (GAZP.MM), will pay an interim dividend.

Gazprom dividends are a sensitive issue for the market, which was disappointed by the Russian government's, Gazprom's main shareholder, decision in June not to pay dividends on last year's results.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.