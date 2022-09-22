1 minute read
Russia's finance ministry expects Gazprom to pay interim dividend
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday that he assumes the country's largest gas producer, Gazprom (GAZP.MM), will pay an interim dividend.
Gazprom dividends are a sensitive issue for the market, which was disappointed by the Russian government's, Gazprom's main shareholder, decision in June not to pay dividends on last year's results.
Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey
