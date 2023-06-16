Russia's Putin: OPEC+ production cuts are non-political
MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that decisions made by the OPEC+ group to cut oil production were "depoliticised" and were not connected to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
"I have to tell you that all the decisions made within the framework of OPEC+ to reduce production are, above all, of a depoliticised nature," Putin said in comments to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessHigher water levels than a year ago bode well for Europe's hydro plants
Water levels in Europe as heatwave season gets underway have improved from last year when low rainfall caused curbs to hydropower output, with most countries' reservoir levels either above or nearer the seasonal average than in 2022.