Russia's Putin: OPEC+ production cuts are non-political

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that decisions made by the OPEC+ group to cut oil production were "depoliticised" and were not connected to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"I have to tell you that all the decisions made within the framework of OPEC+ to reduce production are, above all, of a depoliticised nature," Putin said in comments to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

