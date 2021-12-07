Russia's Putin requests proposals for Rosneft gas exports to Europe

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to work out proposals by March 1 on annual supplies of 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas exports to Europe by energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer in which BP (BP.L) owns an almost 20% stake, has long sought to make inroads into the lucrative natural gas market in Europe. Currently, Kremlin-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) holds exclusive rights to export Russian natural gas via pipelines.

The head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, told Putin in October that if the company were to begin exporting gas, it would help stabilise the European gas market and support Russia's budget.

Excerpts of the October meeting aired on state TV channel Rossiya 24 did not show Putin's response to Sechin's plea for the right to export 10 bcm of gas per year to Europe.

Natural gas prices in the region have soared this year amid tight supplies and rising demand as economies recover from the pandemic-induced slump.

