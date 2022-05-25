Russia's Rosneft sues Transneft for $160 mln over contaminated oil -newspaper

An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

May 25 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has sued oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) for around $160 million over oil contaminated on the Druzhba pipeline in 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday citing court data.

Up to 5 million tonnes of tainted Russian oil was contaminated en route to central Europe via the Druzhba pipeline in April 2019.

Transneft said last June that it expected the final compensation payments over tainted oil to run into 2022, compared with earlier expectations for mid-2021. read more

It had settled most cases related to the matter while claims from Rosneft have remained unresolved.

According to the arbitration court of Moscow, Rosneft submitted its claim against Transneft on May 23. Other details have not been made available.

Rosneft and Transneft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kommersant said that Rosneft said in its statement of claim that it incurred losses due to inability to sell its oil via the pipeline from April 24 until June in 2019.

