Russia's Rusal to build new alumina refinery near St Petersburg -Kommersant















MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium company Rusal is to build an alumina refinery and deep-water port in the Leningrad region, near St Petersburg, Russian business newspaper Kommersant reported on Thursday.

According to Kommersant, the refinery will have an annual capacity of 4.8 million metric tons, with the project costing the company 400 billion roubles ($4.78 billion).

One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said.

Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since February last year, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

A halt in alumina production at a refinery in Ukraine and an Australian ban on exports of alumina and bauxite to Russia led to a 33% jump in first-half production costs at Rusal, the company said in August.

($1 = 83.5985 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.