RWE chief says little time to prepare for Russian gas stop

The logo of the German power supplier RWE is pictured at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The head of German power utility RWE (RWEG.DE) on Tuesday said Europe had only little time to determine how gas flows would be directed in case of a sudden stop of exports out of Russia.

"How would we re-distribute the gas if we were fully cut off? There is currently no plan ... at European level ... as every country is looking at their emergency plan," CEO Markus Krebber said at a panel held by German industry federation BDI.

"We have maybe two to three months to sort that out," he added.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray

