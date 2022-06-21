1 minute read
RWE chief says little time to prepare for Russian gas stop
FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The head of German power utility RWE (RWEG.DE) on Tuesday said Europe had only little time to determine how gas flows would be directed in case of a sudden stop of exports out of Russia.
"How would we re-distribute the gas if we were fully cut off? There is currently no plan ... at European level ... as every country is looking at their emergency plan," CEO Markus Krebber said at a panel held by German industry federation BDI.
"We have maybe two to three months to sort that out," he added.
Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray
