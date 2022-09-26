Santos gets $1.4 bln offer for 5% stake in PNG LNG from state-owned Kumul

The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured at their Sydney office February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File photo

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) has received a $1.4 billion binding offer from Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum for a 5% stake in PNG liquefied natural gas (PNG LNG) project, the gas explorer said on Tuesday.

The offer was first reported by local Australian media on Monday, adding the stake sale was part of arrangements agreed with PNG Prime Minister James Marape. read more

Santos became the largest shareholder in PNG LNG, Papua New Guinea's largest resource project, with its takeover of Oil Search last year. PNG LNG is considered one of the world's lowest cost LNG producers.

The offer is conditional on Kumul obtaining waivers of certain pre-emptive rights by every other participant in the PNG LNG project, Santos said.

Santos said it has agreed to deal exclusively with Kumul until Dec. 31 regarding the stake sale in PNG LNG.

If the sale goes through, Santos will end up with 37.5% of the project, still ahead of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the operator, with 33.2%. Kumul Petroleum will own 21.8%, with the remaining shared between a unit of Japan's JX Holdings Inc and PNG state-owned Mineral Resources Development Co.

The potential stake sale will support the "PNG government objectives for the people of PNG to have a greater equity interest in the development of their natural resources," Santos said in a statement.

PNG has sought more control over its oil, gas and mineral resources since Marape took power in 2019. He returned as the country's prime minister in August this year after a national election, vowing to "get more from our resources" without scaring away investors. read more

The potential stake sale to Kumul "represents an opportunity to build strategic alignment for the future development of PNG's natural gas resources, including via PNG LNG infrastructure," Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher said. Santos said in August that it expected to reap proceeds from the sale of a 5% stake in PNG LNG "in line with market consensus valuation", which was around $1.5 billion.

