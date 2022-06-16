Saudi Arabia energy minister holds talks with Russian deputy PM at St Petersburg forum
June 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at the St Petersburg economic forum in Russia on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.
The two men were seen entering a meeting room on Thursday morning.
The Saudi Arabia energy minister was not listed as an official guest at the forum. Many other traditional Russian partners stayed away from the annual event.
