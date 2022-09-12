1 minute read
Saudi Arabia plans to build 3 steel plants at cost of $9.3 bln -minister
CAIRO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's industry minister said on Monday the country plans to build three steel plants at a cost of 35 billion riyals ($9.32 billion) and is in talks with local and international investors.
Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef said the plants' overall production capacity would be about 6.2 million tonnes.
($1 = 3.7573 riyals)
