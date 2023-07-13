Saudi Arabia's PIF signs MoU with France's Engie -tweet

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French energy company Engie (ENGIE.PA), the PIF said in a tweet.

The MoU focuses on integrated utilities management and will explore the joint development of green hydrogen projects and derivatives in Saudi Arabia, it said.

Reporting by Clauda Tanios; editing by Jason Neely

