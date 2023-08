The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina//File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's cabinet said on Tuesday that it reaffirms its support for precautionary measures by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to stabilise the oil market, state media reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.