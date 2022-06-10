Saudi cuts crude supply to some Asian refiners in July -sources

General view of Aramco tanks and oil pipe at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will cut their contractual volumes of crude oil in July, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The reduction came after the top oil exporter raised its official selling prices to unexpected high levels and as European buyers scramble to replace crude supply from Russia following the European Union's agreement to impose a gradual oil embargo on Moscow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.