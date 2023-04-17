Shares in Brazil's 3R fall after capital increase approved















SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian oil firm 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA (RRRP3.SA) plunged on Monday after it announced its board of directors had approved a capital increase of up to 900 million reais ($183.36 million) through the issue of new shares.

3R Petroleum said late on Sunday it would issue as much as 36.8 million common shares for private subscription at 24.45 reais each, below its Friday closing level of 32.87 reais, which was seen as negative by analysts.

Shares in the company were down more than 15% in morning trading, making it the biggest faller on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa (.BVSP), which was trading near flat.

3R Petroleum said in a securities filing the move would increase its cash position while optimizing capital structure, reducing leverage and covering capital expenditures.

The lower-end of the capital increase was set at 600 million reais, which would represent an offering of 24.5 million shares, 3R added.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the move was a surprise, noting that in their view the firm had already secured funding for acquisition costs for this year. 3R in October had announced a $500 million loan to finance the purchase of Polo Potiguar.

"We expect a negative market reaction following potential dilution and the size of the share discount announced in the offering," Goldman Sachs said.

JPMorgan analysts had a similar reaction, noting "the transaction surprised us and investors, and while a stronger balance sheet is a positive development, we expect the stock price to react negatively".

($1 = 4.9085 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











