S.Korean industries face losses worth $1.2 bln due to trucker strike - industry ministry

Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union attend a protest in front of Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Byungwook Kim

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korean industries, including auto, steel, petrochemical and cement, face accumulated losses worth about 1.6 trillion won ($1.24 billion) as of Sunday due to the ongoing trucker strike, the country's industry ministry said on Monday.

The industry ministry said in a statement the estimated 1.6 trillion won was based on losses in production, shipment and exports.

($1 = 1,285.3000 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

