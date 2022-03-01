1 minute read
S.Korea's Feb crude oil imports up 2.9% y/y - preliminary data
SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's February crude oil imports rose 2.9% to 77.1 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday.
Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
* Actual import figures
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill
