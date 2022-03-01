S.Korea's Feb crude oil imports up 2.9% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's February crude oil imports rose 2.9% to 77.1 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

* Actual import figures

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.