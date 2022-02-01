S.Korea's Jan crude oil imports up 19.9% y/y - preliminary data

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's January crude oil imports rose 19.9% to 92.2 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp.

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

* Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin.

