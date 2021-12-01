S.Korea's Nov crude oil imports jump 13.8% y/y - prelim data

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's November crude oil imports surged 13.8% to 79.1 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Wednesday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

* Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total October crude imports rose 3.6% year-on-year to 85.1 million barrels, KNOC data showed.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

