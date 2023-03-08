Solenis to take disinfectant maker Diversey private in $4.6 bln deal















March 8 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Solenis will buy disinfectant maker Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY.O) in an all-cash deal valued at $4.6 billion including debt, the companies said on Wednesday.

Shares of Diversey jumped nearly 40% to $8.28 in premarket trade.

"It (deal) will enable the combined company to grow and provide a number of attractive cross-selling opportunities, including meeting increasing customer demand for water management, cleaning and hygiene solutions," Diversey Chief Executive Phil Wieland said in a statement.

Diversey's shareholders will get $8.40 per share in cash, which is about 41% higher than the stock's closing price on March 7.

Bain Capital, currently Diversey's largest shareholder with a 73% stake, will get $7.84 per share in cash. It will contribute about 56% of its existing equity into Solenis and sell the remaining to the company for cash.

The private equity firm, which invested in Diversey in 2017 and subsequently took it public in 2021, has agreed to vote in favor of the deal.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Solenis manufactures specialty chemicals used in water-intensive industries and was acquired by Platinum Equity in 2021.

In 2021, Diversey became Solenis' distribution partner for its complete portfolio of water and process treatment chemicals to the food and beverage industry.

Solenis CEO John Panichella will lead the combined company and the deal is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

The company plans to finance the deal with a combination of committed debt and equity financing, including contribution from Bain.

Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Diversey provides hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. It has about 9,000 employees globally, according to the company's website.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











