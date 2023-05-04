Solvay raises outlook as Q1 results beat expectations
BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay reported higher than expected first-quarter results on Thursday and said it was raising its full-year guidance for profits and cash.
The maker of lithium derivatives for batteries, said core profit (EBITDA) rose by 18% to 839 million euros ($929.70 million), compared with 730 million euros expected in a company-compiled poll.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
