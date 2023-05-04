Solvay raises outlook as Q1 results beat expectations

The logo of Belgian chemical group Solvay is seen at its headquarters in Brussels
The logo of Belgian chemical group Solvay is seen at its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay reported higher than expected first-quarter results on Thursday and said it was raising its full-year guidance for profits and cash.

The maker of lithium derivatives for batteries, said core profit (EBITDA) rose by 18% to 839 million euros ($929.70 million), compared with 730 million euros expected in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

Reporting by Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next