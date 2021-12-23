Some injuries after fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas facility

A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/File Photo

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A 'major industrial accident' at Exxon (XOM.N)'s Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Friday.

Exxon (XOM.N) reported a fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, in a message posted in a community alerting network.

"At this time, emergency vehicles and flames may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the message said.

Social media users tweeted about an explosion that shook buildings in the vicinity.

Exxon did not immediately respond to queries.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese, Bharat Govind Gautam; additional reporting by Paarth Gururajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan

