Soy hits highest price since August on South America crop worries

Summary Dryness in Brazil and Argentina in view for soy and corn

Little rain expected over next 10 days, analyst says

Investors show renewed appetite for risk, traders say

CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Unfavorable dryness in crop-growing areas of South America on Tuesday pushed Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures to their highest price since August and helped lift corn futures, analysts said.

Wheat futures also traded higher.

South American weather was in the spotlight amid concerns about dry weather in southern Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter. Losses in production could shift global export business to the United States.

"The time for concern about the South American crop is upon us and will become a bigger factor as we move into the new year," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

CBOT January soybeans advanced 12 cents to $13.04-1/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CST (1725 GMT). The front-month soy contract reached its highest price since Aug. 30 at $13.13-1/2.

CBOT wheat climbed 15-1/4 cents to $7.93 a bushel, while corn was up 6 cents at $5.97 a bushel.

Crop stress in southern Brazil encompasses about one-third of soybeans and corn, said Commodity Weather Group. Less than 10% of Argentina's corn and soy is under stress, the forecaster said.

Little moisture is expected in southern Brazil or Argentina for the next 10 days, said Joel Karlin, a market analyst for Western Milling.

"Arid conditions will persist with heat building," he said.

A rebound in crude oil prices helped support gains in agricultural markets as investors' appetite for risk improved, traders said. Corn is linked to oil prices because the grain is used to make ethanol. read more

"Corn and soybeans remain supported by strong margins for ethanol production and for processing soybeans along with limited farmer selling," Karlin said.

In demand news, Turkey's state grain board, TMO, purchased 320,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender, traders said.

Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by and Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Emily Chow in Beijing Editing by David Goodman and Matthew Lewis

