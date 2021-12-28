Soybeans, corn gain more ground as South American weather raises supply worries

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near multi-month highs as dry weather in South America sparked concerns over supplies.

Wheat prices rose after closing lower on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract rose 0.3% to $13.75 a bushel, as of 0131 GMT, heading for a tenth straight session of gains.

* Corn added 0.2% to $6.15-3/4 per bushel and was headed for a fifth consecutive session of gains, while wheat rose 0.4% to $8.07-1/4 a bushel.

* Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, which was within the range of trade estimates.

* The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes.

* Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

No Major data/events expected on Tuesday

Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

