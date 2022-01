Soybeans ease after rally, Latin America crop woes limit decline

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Monday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, although declining production in the world's top exporter Brazil limited losses.

Corn and wheat prices eased in Asian trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.7% to $14.02-1/1 a bushel by 0113 GMT.

* Corn lost 0.4% to $6.04-1/2 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.2% to $7.57-1/4 a bushel.

* The agricultural markets are looking for a direction from a series of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop reports scheduled for Jan. 12, including updated estimates of South American production.

* The La Nina climate phenomenon affected Brazilian soybean and corn crops last year and could harm production this year again, according to a Bank of America Securities research note.

* It said the 2020/21 season has brought opposite climate conditions for Brazil's regions: The Center-West and Northeast have suffered from heavier rainfall while the South has been hit by drought.

* Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Jan. 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were muted, as investors count down to another U.S. inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, lifting bond yields and punishing tech stocks.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Nov

