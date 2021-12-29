Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

Summary Soybeans tick lower, Brazilian supply concerns limit decline

Wheat little changed after Tuesday's deep losses; corn flat

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July.

Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract slid 0.2% to $13.64-3/4 a bushel, as of 1130 GMT.

Wheat was also down 0.2% at $7.81-1/4 a bushel while corn was unchanged at $6.04-3/4 per bushel.

Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields suffer from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

However, parts of central and southeastern Brazil may get "limited relief" from rain later this week, Commodity Weather Group said on Tuesday.

An "active rain pattern" in northern Brazil could help crop growth, but signs of "excess rain" and flooding concerns are emerging in northeastern areas, the company said.

The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totalled 5.753 million short tonnes, or 191.7 million bushels, the average forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters found ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Crush estimates ranged from 189.9 million bushels to 195.7 million bushels, with a median of 191.5 million bushels.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 15 to March 3.

The lowest offer presented at the tender was $331.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis by Viterra, traders said.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, and net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said.

Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Barbara Lewis

