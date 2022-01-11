Soybeans muted amid pressure from improved S.American weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were largely unchanged on Tuesday, after suffering losses in the last session, with prices under pressure from forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America.

Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and stocks reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract lost quarter of a cent to $13.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0151 GMT. Corn added 0.3% to $6.01-1/4 a bushel and wheat fell 0.4% to $7.59 a bushel.

* The soybean market is under pressure from outlooks for beneficial moisture in the six- to 10-day period in drought-hit areas of southern Brazil and Argentina.

* Dry weather has threatened crop prospects in those areas, prompting several private analysts last week to slash their projections for Brazil's soybean harvest.

* Brazilian soybean farmers have started to reap their crop in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso, with an overall 0.2% of the country's planted area already harvested, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

* Ukraine has exported 33.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. read more

* Ahead of the USDA's reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007, and the largest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2016.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday despite staging a comeback late in the day, as bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to a two-year high.

Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V

