Spain to repay 1.9 bln euros to utilities after court ruling

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will repay 1.9 billion euros ($2.15 billion) to the country's power utilities after the Supreme Court ruled they had been unlawfully charged for the use of water, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

The charge imposed on hydro-power plants retroactively for 2013 and 2014 "was considered illegal by the Supreme Court and it forces us to return what was charged for these years", Ribera told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.

After utilities Iberdrola (IBE.MC) and a unit of Portugal's EDP (EDP.LS) sued to recover what they had paid, the court ruled in May that the levy was illegally retroactive. The ruling also applies to other utilities.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

