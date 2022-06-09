Spain's April gas imports rise 18% from April 2021

The Nikolay Yevgenov, a ship carrying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), is seen next to the terminal of Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC at the port of Barcelona, Spain, June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

June 9 (Reuters) - Spain's natural gas imports in April rose 18.4% compared with the same month a year ago, government data showed on Thursday.

Spain imported the equivalent to 40.759 gigawatt hours (GWh) of natural gas in April, Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said on Thursday.

LNG shipments jumped 55% and represented 87% of the total imports, while purchases through pipelines fell 69%, Cores said.

Spain re-exported the equivalent to 7.859 GWh, four times as much as in April 2021.

In April 2022, Russian gas accounted for 8% of Spanish imports compared with 6.3% the same month a year ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.