Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

COLOMBO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.

