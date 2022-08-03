Steelmaker Ternium expects revenue per ton to drop in Q3 on lower steel prices

The logo of the steelmaker Ternium is pictured outside its plant, in Monterrey, Mexico April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium (TX.N) expects revenue per ton to decrease in the third quarter of 2022 due to lower benchmark steel prices, the company said in a presentation following second-quarter results Wednesday.

In its quarterly report, it said it expected costs per ton to increase, which would likely lead to a lowered adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Marion Giraldo

