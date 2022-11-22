Suedzucker expects to raise its sugar prices again next year















LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker (SZUG.DE) is set to bump up sugar prices again next year as energy costs remain high and as input costs for items like sugarbeet are also elevated, chief executive Niels Poerksen told Reuters.

"In some areas, increased costs are still putting pressure on the margin. We will therefore have to implement further price increases next year,” Poerksen said on the sidelines of an International Sugar Organisation seminar in London.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Editing by Jane Merriman











